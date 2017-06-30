Wubalubadubdub: The Trailer For “Rick and Morty” Season 3 Is Finally Here

WHO: Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

https://youtu.be/DeAw6aXHzcY

WHY WE CARE: First thing’s first: July 30. That’s when the show is coming back–one month from today. Now, the reason why this news is great. Rick and Morty is a silly, cerebral animated comedy that uses the central relationship of Back to the Future as its launchpad, sending a genius scientist and a gawky teenager off on a new planet-hopping adventure each episode. After two glorious seasons, the show went on hiatus in fall 2015 and offered scant hints about when it would be back. About three months ago, though, on April Fool’s Day, Adult Swim unceremoniously surprise-released the first episode of the show’s up-until-then mythical third season. Fans were satisfied, but still in the dark about when they would receive the remaining episodes. Now, everything is illuminated. Beyond the release date, however, the creators have treated fans to a trailer highlighting some of the goofy inter-dimensional action to come this season, including Rick’s transformation into Pickle Rick. Wubalubadubdub, indeed.