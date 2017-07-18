Chipotle’s stock is plummeting after a restaurant closed due to sick customers

Another Chipotle health crisis is brewing. A restaurant in Virginia is closed after a series of reports saying customers got violently ill, reports Business Insider. Symptoms include “vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomach pain, dehydration, and nausea,” which Chipotle told BI is consistent with norovirus. The company adds that this means it did not come from its food supply. Nonetheless, Chipotle’s stock is dropping. It is currently down over 6%, at a price of $367.39 per share compared to its opening of $395.25.