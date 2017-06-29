Aquila, Facebook’s Connectivity Drone, Completes Second Test Flight–This Time Without Crashing

On May 22, Facebook put its Aquila drone–a Boeing 737-sized autonomous aircraft that weighs about the same as a car and is meant to deliver internet connectivity to underserved areas–in the air for the second time. For nearly two hours, the giant flying wing soared over Arizona before finally returning safely to the ground just after dawn.

Facebook first unveiled the Aquila program in 2015, promising to deliver Internet at 10 gigabits per second to parts of the world that have no existing broadband infrastructure. It was meant to be a part of the tech giant’s Internet.org initiative, which aims to bring low-cost internet connectivity to millions of people around the world who have little or no access to it today.

Aquila’s first flight took place on June 28, 2016, and in the days afterward, the narrative was that the test had been a success. But buried deep in a long blog post about the flight was the revelation that, in fact, something had gone wrong–Aquila had broken apart after a very hard landing. News about the crash emerged months later when it was revealed that the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating what had happened.

Now, with reports of Aquila’s second flight today, Facebook made a point of noting, up front, that the drone had landed successfully. “The aircraft flew for 1 hour and 46 minutes,” Martin Luis Gomez wrote in a post on the flight, “and landed perfectly on our prepared landing site.”

It’s no, ahem, accident that word of the aircraft making it back to the ground in one piece is in the first paragraph of Gomez’s post, given the backlash against how Facebook placed the description of the accident last summer way down in that post about the first flight. Afterwards, the company said it had been unable to say much more, given the NTSB’s inquiry.

In the post, Gomez noted that the Aquila team incorporated a number of lessons learned from that first flight, making numerous modifications to the drone before sending it airborne again.