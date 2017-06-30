Drake And Will Ferrell’s NBA Shake, Twitter’s GOAT: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Athletes. There’s a lot of them in this week’s list. Starting with perhaps what’s become the most crucial skill in pro sports social media—the creative handshake. A simple high five is no longer sufficient. NBA broadcaster TNT knows this, so to promote the league’s inaugural awards show it recruited two of the most skilled handshakers in the business. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to go practice The Prom. Onward!

TNT “Handshake Lessons”

What: A sketch starring NBA Awards host Drake and Will Ferrell.

Who: TNT

Why We Care: Okay, so maybe not an ad per se, since the sketch aired during the live broadcast of the NBA Awards on TNT. But! The network also smartly used it as a live ad—pushing clips across social to entice viewers to tune in immediately. De-mazing.

Twitter “GOAT is Happening”

What: A new spot from Twitter, using sports to illustrate the diverse, fun, wide-ranging conversations that can be had online.

Who: Twitter

Why We Care: Somedays it seems that Twitter is merely a machine that kills optimism, manners, and common decency all at once. But despite all the divisive vitriol spewing across the platform, it can also be a ton of fun. And here the brand has some fun itself, using sports banter across fans and superstars to make a point.