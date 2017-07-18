Here’s your chance to meet the man who is leading the ACLU’s fight against Trump

Remember July 2016? It was just a year ago but it feels like such a simpler time, doesn’t it?

While we were all talking about Pokémon Go, the ACLU was preparing a comprehensive report on how they would defend against the “one-man constitutional crisis” that would be a Trump presidency. When Trump took office five months later, they were ready in a way the rest of American wasn’t.

On Monday July 24 inside Fast Company‘s headquarters, the ACLU’s executive director Anthony Romero will be in conversation with Fast Company senior editor Kathleen Davis to talk about how the ACLU has been leading the resistance.

