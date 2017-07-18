Al Gore says he got campaign opposition material too

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t the only campaign operative to have been offered opposition material. Al Gore did, too. As Gore told Stephen Colbert on his late-night show yesterday, back in 2000, the then-vice president was preparing for a debate against George W. Bush when someone sent a member of his campaign Bush’s entire debate prep handbook. Gore’s campaign staffer didn’t keep it, though—he took it the FBI and then recused himself entirely from the debate prep. Which is exactly what Trump Jr. did, right? Sigh.