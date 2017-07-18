Facebook just scooped up Uber’s former head of communications

A week ago, Uber‘s head of public policy and communications, Rachel Whetstone, confirmed she was leaving the company. Today Recode reports that she is joining Facebook. Kara Swisher writes that Whetstone will be working in “a newly created role as VP of comms of its WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger products.” Before Uber, she worked comms at Google.
According to Recode, Whetstone was feeling increased pressure—both thanks to the daily public crises Uber encounters as well as heat from the company and its board.