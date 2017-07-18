Replacing it didn’t work, so now the GOP might just vote on repealing Obamacare entirely

The GOP has once again failed in its highly unpopular attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act after two Republican senators broke ranks and sunk the current Senate health care bill. Since it couldn’t repeal and replace the bill with something more to its liking, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has decided that the Senate should vote on a complete repeal of Obamacare without any replacement bill. McConnell’s bill would repeal the ACA with a two-year delay, during which time the senators could presumably come up with a replacement—or all get voted out of office. McConnell is expected to call a vote on the matter in “the coming days,” according to the Guardian, which also notes that this is similar to a bill that the Senate passed back in 2015, which was promptly vetoed by Barack Obama.