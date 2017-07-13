Exclusive: Listen To MUTEMATH’s New Single “Stroll On”

WHAT: An exclusive stream of the song “Stroll On” from MUTEMATH ‘s upcoming album Play Dead.

WHO: Paul Meany, Darren King, Todd Gummerman, and Jonathan Allen–collectively known as New Orleans progressive rockers MUTEMATH.

WHY WE CARE: The boys of MUTEMATH are back with their second release from their self-owned music label, Wojtek Records. “Stroll On” is a quintessential example of the subgenre of progressive rock MUTEMATH thrives in, with trippy instrumentation–a bouncing ping-pong ball, comical space noises, and the kick of an electric drum machine (that’s actually a real drum!)–all blending together for a elegantly smooth sound.

“Stroll On” has the same tones and sounds you might hear in a Phish, Grateful Dead, or Mars Volta composition, which obviously puts MUTEMATH in good company. The band took to Fast Company to premiere their new song, and because we’ve been navigating the music world a bit more frequently. We hope you all enjoy this song as much we do.