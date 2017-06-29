This NRA Ad Is Terrifying, Dangerous, And Irresponsible

WHAT: An ad that urges gun enthusiasts to draw battle lines for the coming culture wars.

WHO: The NRA.

WHY WE CARE: After spending the entirety of Obama’s two terms falsely claiming that the president wanted to take the nation’s guns away, the NRA now has a new cause: defending Donald Trump, who cares about domestic gun violence only in terms of his Islamophobic agenda.

The NRA’s latest ad conveniently ignores the fact that Trump’s easing of Obama-era gun restrictions can only increase the rampant gun violence in America, and instead goes on the offensive against… Trump’s opposition. The ad features a woman speaking directly to camera in harsh tones about the rising tide of left-leaning liberals terrorizing the country and everything its (REAL) citizens hold dear. While the ad stops short of advocating actual violence, it has the feel of a rallying cry, inciting patriotic viewers to keep the wolf at the door with extreme prejudice. It is a wildly irresponsible ad designed to make gun-loving Trump supporters feel under attack and ready to lash out.

Let’s go through it line by line:

“They use their media to assassinate real news.”

Right off the bat, in one line, the ad establishes: a) there are two kinds of news, real and fake, b) any news without a right-leaning slant is among the latter category, and c) assassination is something the left apparently endorses.