Myspace let anyone hack into your account just by knowing your birthday

Months ago security researcher Leigh-Anne Galloway found a flaw on Myspace ‘s account recovery page that allowed anyone to gain access to your decade-old account simply by entering your birthday. As Galloway wrote in a blog post yesterday , she reported the flaw to Myspace, trying to get them to fix it for months—yet heard nothing back from the company.

That’s when she decided to publicly announce the flaw. It was only after her blog post was widely shared online that Myspace took action to fix the problem in the past 24 hours. We’re not sure what’s more terrifying to people: the fact that someone could so easily hack into their Myspace account, or being reminded that their Myspace account might still exist.