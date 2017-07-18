This is the most adorable space drone you’ll ever see

It’s called the “Int-Ball” and was created by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It’s unique because it’s the first drone that can record video while moving in zero gravity but being controlled from Earth. Its purpose is to take video and photos of astronauts doing their work on the International Space Station, something until now that the astronauts had to take the time out to do themselves—a task which consumed 10% of an astronaut’s working hours. The Int-Ball arrived on the ISS in early June and is now undergoing testing and verification.