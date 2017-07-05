The Year Is Half Over: How Are You Doing On Those New Year’s Resolutions?

Goals or resolutions set on New Year’s Day typically emerge from great intentions, motivation, and commitment. So, why is it so notoriously difficult to stick to them? By now, research indicates that the percentage of people following through on those good intentions may be in the single digits .

But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t still hope, says coach, speaker, and professional skydiver Melanie Curtis. Even if you’ve abandoned those January goals, the midyear point is a great time to reevaluate and make something happen before the end of the year.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all answer,” she says. “When I work with leaders, the motivation comes from a deep place.” So when you’re trying to stick to superficial goals, it’s not going to work, she says.

If you’re still thinking about those abandoned goals and want to get back on track, try this seven-step approach.

Drop The All-Or-Nothing Attitude

Yes, you took a detour. So what? “We’re such an all-or-nothing society. It didn’t work before, so forget it,” says psychologist Elizabeth Lombardo, author of Better than Perfect: 7 Strategies to Crush Your Inner Critic and Create a Life You Love. “Drop the perfectionism and focus on what I call being ‘better than perfect’—which means take one step at a time.” Your slate is clean. Start over and don’t look back, she advises. After all, it’s better than just giving up if it’s something you really want to accomplish.

Find Your Reason

Motivational speaker and marketing consultant Simon Sinek is well-known for his emphasis on finding the “why.” Why do you want to accomplish the goal? Why do people do what they do? And that’s important, but a recent study by researchers from the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba found that the motivation for achieving your goals tends to shift over time. In the early stages, study participants were motivated by hopes and aspirations—the positive aspects of reaching their desired outcomes.

However, once those people achieve some success toward their goals, motivation shifted to a prevention mind-set. So, early weight-loss candidates managed their food and exercise initially because of how they would look when they reached their goal. However, once they had some success, they wanted to prevent the disappointment that would happen if they didn’t reach their goal. That’s important to understand, because it’s a shift in thinking, and may change what you need to reach your goals.