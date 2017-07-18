advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This is the most popular emoji on Facebook

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Mark Zuckerberg has posted a chart showing the most-used emoji in Facebook posts. Far and away the top emoji used is officially known as “Face with Tears of Joy,” or ????. That’s followed by “Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes,” or ????. It’s a relief the eggplant emoji is nowhere to be seen on the chart.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life