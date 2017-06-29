What Edgar Wright Learned From Real Criminals To Make “Baby Driver” More Authentic

While creating the law enforcement meta-comedy, Hot Fuzz, Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg interviewed a lot of cops–adding a layer of realness to the thug-busting behaviors they’d conjured up. In order to achieve the same effect with his zippy heist movie, Baby Driver, however, Wright decided to go another way and interview, well, the opposite of cops.

As Wright developed the screenplay for the just-released Baby Driver, a music-driven passion project two decades in the making, he reached out to ex-cons as a primary resource. He spoke to getaway drivers and armed robbers, to get a sense of how his story of a hearing-impaired wheelman might actually play out in real life. As a result, it’s not just the 95% practical effects-generated, surgically choreographed action scenes that make the film feel real; it’s the details cribbed from actual criminals.

“As an English middle class kid,” the director says, “it was sort of important to me that if I’m gonna write an American crime film, the only way I can authenticate this is to speak to the real deal.”

Wright tracked down some of the ex-cons through rehabilitation programs, and others he discovered as writers—either crime novelists or nonfiction chroniclers. His research team would screen each of the contributors with initial interviews, and then he ended up meeting with a handful himself, both in London and Los Angeles.

“I asked them very general questions about their jobs, and some very specific questions about what I’d written,” Wright says, “and it really helped flesh out the details of the movie.”

The interviews surfaced priceless nuggets about process, along with some ear-bending anecdotes and lines of dialogue. Ultimately, these details helped separate Baby Driver from the churn of Hollywood heist movies, with an injection of lived-in wisdom. For instance, the idea put forth by many other such movies that getaway drivers prefer muscle cars turns out to be fantasy. (Real wheelmen are determined to blend in.)