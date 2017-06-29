Why We Won’t See The Likes Of 2007’s iPhone Mania Again

On Friday, June 29, 2007, I got up extra-early and headed to the Stonestown Galleria shopping center in San Francisco. By 7:20 a.m., there was already a sizable line of people waiting to buy the first iPhone, which wouldn’t go on sale until 6 p.m. that night at the Apple Store inside the mall.

I queued up–which actually involved sitting on the pavement near the entrance–but later left to join the far longer line at the flagship Apple Store in downtown San Francisco, where the mood was part block party, part circus, and part Event of Historical Significance. (TV reporters were pulling individuals out of line for interviews.) After hours more waiting, I reached the front, entered the store, and climbed its glass staircase to the checkout area on the second floor, as Apple employees in commemorative T-shirts cheered the first people to purchase iPhones. It felt like I was ascending to some sort of heavenly kingdom of eternal consumerism. And then, after I’d left, I learned that the line had petered out and it was possible to saunter into the store and be a day-one iPhone buyer with hardly any effort at all. I did all this as a reporter for my employer at the time, PC World, and blogged about the experience. (I bought and expensed the iPhone so we could review it; I didn’t purchase one for myself until a year later, when the first 3G model came along.) I knew I was experiencing something odd and remarkable. I did not, however, realize that it would set a standard for irrationally exuberant excitement over a consumer product that would seem untoppable a decade later. (I continued to cover the “iLines” for Apple product launches for several years after the first iPhone’s debut–when I arrived at the Stonestown Galleria at 5:30 a.m. to buy an iPad in 2010, I met a man who had been there since 4 a.m.–but by 2011 I was struck by the uneventfulness of the much-awaited Verizon iPhone’s arrival at retail.) 2007’s iPhone mania certainly had its precedents. Cabbage Patch Kids and Tickle Me Elmo instigated shopping frenzies that seem even more inexplicable in retrospect than they did at the time; people really did show up at CompUSA at midnight in 1995 to buy Windows 95. But no previous such phenomenon was as artfully manufactured as what Apple created. And any company that aspires to pull off something similar today would need to recreate an alchemy whose formula may have been lost to time. Here’s why:

