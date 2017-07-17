Netflix rockets past 100 million subscribers and Wall Street couldn’t be happier 

Netflix is still losing money, but Wall Street doesn’t seem to care. That’s because the video streaming platform keeps growing its subscriber base at a healthy clip, adding 5.2 million in its latest quarterly earnings report. Netflix now has nearly 104 million subscribers, which are split almost evenly between the U.S. and the rest of the world. Its strategy of dropping a ton of money on original content seems to be paying off as viewers (and awards) keep flocking to Netflix original shows like House of Cards, Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black, and others.