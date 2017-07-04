This Is Who Takes The Least Vacation In the U.S.

According to the annual Project: Time Off report, things may be getting a bit better. The analysts discovered that the 7,331 Americans surveyed (who work full time and therefore get paid time off from their employer) took an average of 16.8 days off in 2016, marking the second year in a row of taking slightly more vacation days.

That still means that more than half (54%) of U.S. workers are leaving paid time off on the table. As Project Time Off points out, not only does this hurt productivity overall, as breaks from work are necessary, it dings the economy. “If Americans were to use that vacation time, it would generate $128 billion in direct spending, and an overall economic impact of $236 billion for the U.S. economy,” the report’s authors write.

Drilling down reveals there are marked differences between who feels comfortable taking vacation and who doesn’t.

Some States and Cities Are Worse For Vacation

Part of it may be due to where you live. The report reveals that workers in Idaho (78% unused), New Hampshire (77% unused), and Alaska (73% unused) take the least amount of vacation time. At the city level employees in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, CA, and Tampa, FL, are most likely to leave vacation time unspent.

The Gender And Generation Factors

Gender and job title also play a role in whether or not workers take vacation. The gender divide is pretty pronounced. Nearly half (48%) of men reported using all their vacation time in 2016, But the study’s authors note, “While women say that vacation is ‘extremely’ important to them, more so than men (58% to 49%), only 44% of women use all their time off.” Millennial women reported cherishing their vacation benefits, yet were loath to use them. Forty-four percent of those women under 35 reported taking less time off than 51% of millennial men.