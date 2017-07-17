Report: Hampton Creek loses its entire board except for the CEO

This year, things have gotten a bit scrambled at vegan food startup Hampton Creek. In May, Hampton Creek reportedly shed its CFO, COO, and VP of business affairs, along with the heads of HR, finance, and logistics. That came after “a round of cuts in October and a slew of other departures,” according to Bloomberg . Then, last month, Hampton Creek’s CTO and VPs of business development and R&D were sent packing after reportedly trying to wrest control away from cofounder and CEO Josh Tetrick; their plan was to tweak the company’s governance structure to give investors more sway.

Now a new report today from Bloomberg claims that Hampton Creek has since lost all its board members except for Tetrick. Five or more board directors left recently, reportedly “over deep discord” with Tetrick.

Tetrick insists this has to do with protecting the company’s employees and mission statement. “Ensuring our employees maintain their ability to direct our mission is as critical as the technologies we deploy and the products we launch,” he said in a statement. “We will always protect this principle.”