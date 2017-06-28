5 Principles To Make Sure Businesses Design Responsible AI

A report from PwC predicts that 38% of American jobs will be automated by 2030. Analysis from The Washington Post puts the number of millennials who will be competing with robots for jobs in their lifetime at 50%. While these numbers matter (including to me personally, as a working millennial), it is important to put them in perspective and understand how bots–and artificial intelligence–will work alongside humans in the offices of the future. And how companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Slack and Facebook who are already scripting and powering workplace applications of AI can ethically create new integrations and innovations.

Let me explain. I built Pegg, an autonomous chatbot that helps people manage their money, with ethics and accountability in mind, because both are important to me in my own work life. In the process, my team at Sage and I saw a clear demand among industry peers for a set of working-level principles that every company building AI should consider. While they could complement the visionary Asilomar Principles backed by Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking and other innovation giants–which are designed to instill caution into the AI-creation process–they should be crafted specifically for businesses developing AI, and their customers, who will be the end-users of this emerging tech. Here’s what I believe needs to happen to drive the ethical development of corporate AI over the next few decades, and, in the process, make humans working with the AI more accountable, as well. 1: AI Needs To Reflect The Diversity Of The Users It Serves In building and deploying bot technology, businesses and builders need to create diverse AI. The technology should be built by diverse teams of people, using diverse data sets and diverse design approaches. Why? Well, the business world is constantly at risk of repeating a pattern of systematic inequality produced–sometimes as an unforeseen byproduct–by previous revolutionary workplace innovations. AI technology should be built to recognize diverse inputs, be able to place feedback into context without deviating toward bias and should not perpetuate gender stereotypes under any circumstances. 2: AI Must Be Held Accountable–And So Must Its Users We don’t accept unsavory or unethical behavior from people in the workplace, so why should technology be the exception? My team and I believe that holding technology accountable actually boosts its potential. In fact, we think accountability is core to building the workplace of the future. From our own experience building Pegg, we learned quickly that users build a relationship with enterprise AI and start to trust it after the first few meaningful interactions. Therefore, AI needs to be held accountable for its actions and responsible for its decisions, just like humans. As builders of bots and AI, engineers need to solve for traceability and auditability. And we also need to ensure that AI does not reward undesirable human behavior – like a manager screaming profanity at a staff member or a user making sexist comments.

