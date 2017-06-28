Celebrate America And Dogs With This Obscurely Sweet Revolutionary War Story From Pedigree

WHAT: A Pedigree commercial that tells the Revolutionary War story about that time when George Washington returned a lost British dog to its rightful owner.

WHO: Pedigree, BBDO New York

WHY WE CARE: Plenty in America has changed over the last 240 years. Representative government from coast to coast, the automobile and interstate highway system, indoor plumbing, the Internet, the Kardashians. But one thing that hasn’t is our love of dogs and a good story. And those two things put together are downright irresistible.

Here Pedigree continues its “Feed the Good” campaign, and celebrates July 4th, with a dramatic retelling of the obscurely sweet story of that time General George Washington politely returned British General Howe’s dog after the 1777 Battle of Germantown. Seriously, there’s a whole book about it.

While the canine soft spot may come as a surprise to some in the midst of battle, Washington was a renowned dog lover. The man had dogs of every variety, with names like Sweetlips, Madame Moose, and Vulcan. Of course, he returned the pooch to General Howe.