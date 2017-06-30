Kendrick Lamar Is In His “Element,” Kacy Hill Is So “Cruel”: This Week In Music

Track 1. Kendrick Lamar – ELEMENT.

Earlier this week Kendrick Lamar aka K Dot unleashed the “ELEMENT.” music video, for the single off his April release DAMN. The third video from that album, it was directed by Jonas Lindstroem and Kendrick Lamar, with photographer Gordon Parks imagery as references. There is a moment in the video where Lindstroem and Lamar recreate the album cover, flashing a huge “DAMN.” hovering over a craned neck Kendrick. The three-minute-and-30-second visual journey leaves you saying, “Damn Dot.”

Track 2. Gallant & Andra Day – In The Room: Cruisin’

The young vocal soul god Gallant has been releasing a series of videos and songs dubbed “In The Room.” The tracks vary from covers to takes on his own music, and the videos work as live recordings of each session… yes, in one take. Episode 1 of “The The Room” debuted in January 2016, but today he’s graced us with Episode 5 featuring another amazing soul singer, Andra Day. The duo covers the Smokey Robinson track “Cruisin'” and it is so lovely. To quote the song itself “Music is played for love.”

Track 3. Tyler, the Creator – Who Dat Boy

Aside from this being a comeback from 2015 song for Tyler, The Creator, the music video is high-production value that needs its kudos breakdown. “Who Dat Boy” starts vertically a la iPhone portrait aspect, closing in on Tyler working at table with a young Leonardo DiCaprio poster hanging overhead. After an explosion, the colors used and the suburban neighborhood automatically bring Tim Burton to mind. There’s a shot for shot duplicate of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: Space Odyssey Hal that is really just a door viewer. Behind the door, Tyler adapts the Hype Williams-style fisheye to introduce A$AP Rocky. Tyler even goes John Woo on us to throw a Face/Off reference in the mix. In the last moments, we see a police chase ensue but the footage cuts and goes to a bright flowery field of multiple Tylers, and the song shifts into a Frank Ocean-led melody of Tyler’s second new song of the day “911/Lonely.” Like I said… Aside from being a great song, this is a great video, let us give thanks to The Creator.

Track 4. Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos – Slide

Calvin Harris, the DJ Khaled of Calvin Harris’s World, today released his production/collaboration album. The album is Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1, which right away makes you curious as to when we’ll see a Volume 2! The standout song is the certified platinum track “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos.

Track 5. Denzel Curry, Lil Ugly Mane – Zeltron 6 Billion