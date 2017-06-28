Here’s What Twitter Thought Of The First iPhone Back In 2007

In June 2007, Twitter was 15 months old, and not yet a mainstream phenomenon. It was, however, developing a booming audience among the technorati. So when the first iPhone arrived at Apple Stores–still maybe the most-hyped moment in the history of consumer technology–it’s no shocker that it kind of took over Twitter.

Thanks to Twitter’s advanced search feature, I was able to revisit the iPhone tweets that got posted on that day, and the memories came flooding back. (Of iPhone launch day, not Twitter–I had an account, but it was dormant at the time, and I didn’t really figure out Twitter until 2008.)

Among the chatter, I found a few folks live-tweeting their experiences buying an iPhone, something that would become a lot more common with later models. (I did it myself a year later.) Here’s a sampling of Tim Brunelle’s iPhone-buying tweets:

wonder if the Easy Spirit and Gap are getting any residual biz today. — Tim Brunelle (@tbrunelle) June 29, 2007

employees are walking the line, not answering the important question: how many in the store? — Tim Brunelle (@tbrunelle) June 29, 2007

still…why are there 20 odd people standing here watching us stand in line? to shop? all hail consumer culture! — Tim Brunelle (@tbrunelle) June 29, 2007