A driver claimed Tesla’s autopilot crashed his car and now Tesla’s stock has dropped

A man named David Clark was driving his 2016 Tesla when it crashed into a marsh and flipped over. According to the local police, Clark blames the car’s Autopilot system, which he had just turned on , reports Bloomberg .

Since news of the crash broke, Tesla stocks dropped more than 4%, hitting a little over $313 per share around 11 a.m., compared to a $325.54 opening price this morning. The stock has rebounded a bit since.

“We have not yet established whether the vehicle’s Autopilot feature was activated, and have no reason to believe that Autopilot, which has been found by NHTSA to reduce accident rates by 40%, worked other than as designed,” said a Tesla spokesperson to Bloomberg.