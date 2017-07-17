Leap Motion’s amazing hand-tracking tech for VR/AR coming to Asia thanks to giant funding round

When the San Francisco-based startup pivoted to applying its groundbreaking hand- and finger-tracking technology to virtual reality a couple of years ago, it signaled a new life for a company whose original mission—getting consumers to use its controllers across a wide variety of applications—hadn’t worked out all that well.

So its $50 million C round of funding, led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a big sign that the pivot has been a success. The company will use the new funds to expand into Asia, and to bring its technology into the enterprise, including into the education, health care, and industrial training simulation industries.