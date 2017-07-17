advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Leap Motion’s amazing hand-tracking tech for VR/AR coming to Asia thanks to giant funding round

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

When the San Francisco-based startup pivoted to applying its groundbreaking hand- and finger-tracking technology to virtual reality a couple of years ago, it signaled a new life for a company whose original mission—getting consumers to use its controllers across a wide variety of applications—hadn’t worked out all that well.

So its $50 million C round of funding, led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a big sign that the pivot has been a success. The company will use the new funds to expand into Asia, and to bring its technology into the enterprise, including into the education, health care, and industrial training simulation industries. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life