Your Yearly Facebook Usage Has A Lower Carbon Footprint Than A Latte

When Facebook announced yesterday that it had passed 2 billion active users , it was a watershed moment for the world’s largest social network. With a global population of 7.51 billion people , that means 26.6% of all humans are regular Facebook users.

That is a whole lot of users. And when all the energy used to serve those people plus Facebook’s own internal usage is added together, the company accounted for a carbon footprint of 718,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2016.

But break it down to a per-user level, Facebook says, and the annual carbon footprint is just 299 grams of carbon dioxide, less than the 340 grams it takes to make a medium latte, or the 355 grams required to boil a pot of tea. And those numbers have been steady since at least 2011, according to Bill Weihl, Facebook’s director of sustainability.

In other words, while the total carbon footprint of the Facebook user base is substantial, we individual users don’t consume a lot of energy.

“In terms of what people’s daily lives are like,” says Weihl, “we are a very carbon-efficient service.”

That’s true, especially when compared to enterprise companies, says Jonathan Koomey, a lecturer at Stanford University’s School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences. “Typically, Facebook [is] much more efficient than the traditional enterprise computing data centers,” he says. “Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, they all tend to have solved, or are well on the way to solving, the high inefficiencies that exist in the data center.”

One way those companies have achieved that is through the economies of scale that their large user bases afford them. Another, Koomey says, is to figure out ways to reduce the energy overhead of cooling, energy distribution, and other functions. In fact, he adds, large cloud-based internet services like Facebook and its major competitors can be up to eight times more efficient than their enterprise counterparts–in part due to substantially higher utilization of the computing systems, and the resulting reduction in overhead.