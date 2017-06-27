The Bay Area’s Expanding Bike Share Is Part Of Ford’s Transition From Cars To “Mobility”

If you rent a bike from the Bay Area’s newly relaunched bike share program, you’ll notice a new logo: Ford. Now known as Ford GoBike , the system–which is expanding ten-fold from 700 to 7,000 bicycles–is part of the car company’s effort to remake itself as a mobility company (technically, they’re calling themselves an “auto and mobility company).

“Ford has offered a mobility solution for over 100 years, and it’s looked like an automobile,” says Jessica Robinson, director of Ford City Solutions, a team that focuses on new urban transportation options. “But we know that trend can’t continue.”

The company doesn’t plan to stop selling cars. But as urban populations grow–half of the people in the world already live in cities, and that number may grow to 60% by 2030–the company realized that other solutions make sense on crowded, polluted city streets.

In 2015, the company launched a series of 25 “mobility experiments,” only some of which involved cars. In India, Ford worked with a partner to test car sharing among small groups of coworkers or apartment dwellers. In London and New York, it tested an on-demand shuttle. In Palo Alto, it tested sensor kits that attach to bicycles to track speed and other data that could potentially help in transportation planning.

Ford Smart Mobility, a new subsidiary designed to create and invest in new mobility services, launched in March 2016. By September, the company created its City Solutions team to work directly with cities to help make it easier for people to move. It also invested in Chariot, a shuttle service aimed at lower-income commuters (a $119 monthly pass equates to less than $3 a ride if used to and from work each day; other options include off-peak passes and individual rides with pricing that varies depending on demand).

Helping expand the bike share system, formerly known as Bay Area Bike Share, was another step in better understanding alternatives to cars and “how we could help to coordinate the inefficiencies” in cities, Robinson says.

“If you talk to mayors out there, like we do, what they’ll tell you is that the systems we have in place today in cities are broken,” she says. “They’re faced with operating bus systems in ways that they’ve done for 50 years. They plan the roads using data that’s taken every five or 10 years. There’s this real craving not just for new modes and new solutions, but also the coordination and the insight that comes from looking at how those work together.”