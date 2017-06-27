advertisement
Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, And The Manning Brothers Reveal The Secret To Success

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A new Gatorade starring Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, the Manning brothers, Matt Ryan, JJ Watt, Kyle Schwarber and Karl Anthony Towns, all revealing the one special ingredient that makes a winner.

WHO: Gatorade, TBWA Chiat Day/LA

WHY WE CARE: There aren’t too many brands that can line up such an impressive murderer’s row of superstar sports talent in one spot. Here, Gatorade takes full advantage by flipping the script a bit from the classic highlight moments, choosing instead to focus on the tougher times. It’s a different kind of aspirational approach, one that favors sweat over celebrity. A solid addition to the classic sports ad construct, while not feeling redundant or too cliche. Electrolytes!

