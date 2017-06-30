The Definitive Argument For Summer Fridays

On Friday afternoons during the summer, your body may be at work but your brain is thinking about the weekend. You’ve got places to go, things to do, and relaxation on the agenda. So how much work are you actually getting done?

Probably not much, and that’s why more companies are implementing “Summer Fridays,” a program that gives employees the flexibility to leave early or take the entire day off. In a study by the consulting firm CEB, now Gartner, 42% of the organizations are offering their employees Summer Fridays this year—double the amount just two years ago.

“When you think about it, Fridays in summer are not peak moments of productivity,” says Brian Kropp, CEB HR practice leader. “A lot of employees are mentally checked out or they try to sneak out early. Companies realize some of behavior is already occurring, and by saying it’s okay, they’re also saying, ‘we care about you.'”

The Benefits

With the unemployment rate hovering around 4%, companies are doing what they can to retain and engage their top talent. One reason employees quit is a perceived lack of work/life balance, says Kropp. CEOs and HR managers often spend time saying they care about your work/life balance, but they don’t necessarily do things that help.

“Summer Fridays is effective at reengaging employees, because from an employee perspective the company is putting their money where their mouth is, giving the gift of time,” he says. “An engaged employee will work harder those other four and a half days, and they’re less likely to quit during the summer.”

The staff at Venga, a Washington, D.C.-based hospitality tech company, looks forward to Fridays. “Since we’re in the restaurant business, we do Food Trip Fridays,” says Winston Lord, cofounder. “Each week a member of the team picks a restaurant for us to go to and Venga pays for the lunch.”

Employees get the rest of the day off—and the perk is paying off, says Lord. “Across the last two years, we’ve had only one employee voluntarily leave,” he says. “Summer Fridays allows employees to get a head start on the weekend, do that errand they’ve been putting off for weeks, or squeeze in an extra workout. Our employees tell us that perks like Food Trip Friday absolutely help with retention.”