- 06.27.17
- 11:24 am
- quick hit
Jordan Brand Celebrates Russell Westbrook’s NBA MVP With Some Unconventional Math
Add up all the points, triple doubles, and other stats, and the answer is zero. Sort of.
WHAT: A new animated ad to celebrate Russell Westbrook’s NBA MVP award, which made the Oklahoma City Thunder star the first Jordan Brand athlete to win the league’s top individual honor since Jumpman himself.
WHO: Jordan Brand.
WHY WE CARE: Lessons are always easier to learn if they’re animated. This is just a scientific fact, whether the lesson is not talking to strangers or brushing your teeth. Now Jordan Brand comes in with its own new twist on an old school Saturday morning cartoon tradition. We get an NBA math lesson, courtesy of Phonte of Little Brother and The Foreign Exchange breaking down the numbers to pay homage to No. 0, and just how incredible Westbrook’s season was.