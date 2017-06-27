See The New “Star Wars” Trailer Recreated Entirely On A 1984 Apple Computer

WHO: Indonesia-based illustrator Wahyu Ichwandardi.

Cita-cita waktu masih kecil di th 80an: bikin trailer Star Wars pakai komputer Apple bermonitor monochrome, baru kesampaian sekarang. pic.twitter.com/kUV28VB5pq — Pinot (@pinotski) June 26, 2017

WHY WE CARE: Everything old is new again, and apparently vice versa. For instance, the trailer for the intergalactically anticipated new Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, has just been remade with Apple’s 4th-generation computer, the IIc. According to Mashable, recreating the trailer was a labor-intensive process that took about three weeks to complete. The process involved Ichwandardito holding plastic sheets over the monitor and tracing every single frame from the trailer, line by line. In other words he was really determined to make this happen. The hard work paid off in a vintage-style trailer that juxtaposes nicely with the space age graphics of The Last Jedi.