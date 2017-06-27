Amazon’s New Echo Show Has A Decent Chance Of Taking Over Your Kitchen Counter

I have an Alexa Echo in my kitchen, but I’ve found it to be of limited use because it’s non-visual–it can hear and make sounds, but it can’t see and display images.

Amazon’s new Echo Show device (see our full review here) gives the Alexa brain both audio and visual senses. The device, which goes on sale for $230 Wednesday, does pretty much everything an Echo does, skills-wise—but for $50 more adds a camera and a 7-inch display.

While Amazon envisions the Show being used in your bedroom and living room, make no mistake: it’s optimized for your kitchen counter, where that 7-inch display is likely to be a crucial assistant in helping prepare meals and stock your fridge and cupboards.

“Say you use your voice to set a timer; now you can see how much time is left,” says GlobalData analyst Avi Greengart. “You might ask Alexa how many cups are in a gallon; now you can reference it (on the screen) a few seconds later, after you’ve forgotten the answer.”

Many of us have turned to online videos to learn how to make new things in the kitchen, and the Show will be perfect for that, especially if there’s a skill that lets you back up or pause the video using voice commands. Right now the Show is mainly a front end for Amazon’s Prime video, but the video selection will grow as third parties create new skills.

Many people have a TV in the kitchen because they like to watch the news while they cook. The Show might eventually make the TV unnecessary, Greengart points out. Echo owners are used to requesting news briefings, based on news outlets they select in the Alexa app. Those flash briefings might now become video playlists instead of just audio clips.