6 Red Flags That Make Recruiters Pass On Your Resume

The good news: Most jobseekers vastly underestimate how much power their resume has in shaping the hiring process. How you’re perceived, how difficult of an interview process you have, and yes, how big of an initial offer you get are hugely dependent on what information you provide to an employer, and how accurately you address their pain points.

The bad news: Most have no idea how to pull the right levers on the resume to make this happen. But you will.

Here are the big warning signs hiring managers pick up on, and what to do instead:

1. Does Not Speak To Job Requirements

The job posting is the question. Your resume needs to be the answer. Here are some quick tips:

Skip the general “Objective” section in favor of a few bullet points that directly play to the challenges listed on the job posting. For example, if a company is looking for a Marketing Manager with a strong background in live and digital brand experiences, and you’ve spent the past few years working in this domain, call it out right at the start. Don’t make employers hunt for fit with the job–make it obvious from the very first lines.

right at the start. Don’t make employers hunt for fit with the job–make it obvious from the very first lines. Break down the job posting into 5-6 “core skills” that are essential to success, and create accomplishments within your work history that highlight them. For example, let’s say you wish to highlight Consumer Engagement. Here’s an example of an accomplishment:

Consumer Engagement: Achieved a 15% increase in engagement through the development of new subscription-based products with integrated feedback channels, and guiding the development and execution of 5 customized consumer events throughout the Northeast and Southeast USA.

2. Too Many “Red Flag” Qualifiers

Be very careful about trying to make up for a lack of experience by using qualifiers such as “with knowledge of” or “gained exposure to”. Hiring managers are trained to pick up on these terms, and treat them as potential vulnerabilities. If you have some knowledge of an area or skill (but don’t have substantial work experience with it) you can add them to your “Education” section under an “Advanced Training” sub-heading.