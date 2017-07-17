Atari’s retro game console has one major difference from the NES Classic

Nintendo isn’t the only game company looking to mine your childhood memories for profit. Atari—or rather the French holding company that owns the Atari brand—is now building its own retro console called the Ataribox . While it’s still in early development, the plan is to offer a mix of classic games and “current content,” with hardware that resembles the old Atari 2600, the Verge reports .

But unlike Nintendo’s short-lived NES Classic, the Ataribox may be able to download more games from the internet, as indicated by console’s Ethernet port and microSD card slot. Atari, then, has an opportunity to create a platform around its stable of retro games, instead of just a one-off dose of nostalgia. We’ll see whether that actually happens as more Ataribox details materialize.

[Photo: via The Verge]