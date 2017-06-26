Here’s Every Single In-Joke From The Title Sequences Of “Silicon Valley”

WHO: YouTube video essayist Shots Fired.

WHY WE CARE: Apparently, Mike Judge didn’t even want an opening title sequence for his hilarious technocracy sendup, Silicon Valley. After HBO set him up with design firm yu + co, however, the series creator ended up putting together a typically iconic sequence for the premium network that can stand alongside memorable predecessors like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos.

Silicon Valley’s animated titles show the changing landscape of the titular location the show is set in, as new startups bubble up and burn out. True to the subject matter, the sequence changes each season as new companies are flung into the mix and others disappear. As this video from Shots Fired proves, however, there have been a lot of involved in-jokes in the credits across the show’s four seasons. For instance, the sequence doesn’t just reflect the companies as they are, but as they see themselves. Amazon’s hypothetical PrimeAir drone service can be seen delivering pizzas at one point, and Google/Alphabet’s long-gestating expansion campus is seen in assembly. Okay, so they’re not all hysterical jokes, but they do comment in interesting ways on the world the show depicts. Have a look at the full video above–and let us know on Twitter if there are any jokes missing from it.