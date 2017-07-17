Ashley Madison will offer $11.2 million to settle lawsuit from users whose personal details were exposed

The site that facilitates adultery was hacked in 2015, leading to the personal details of 37 million users being leaked online. Now Ashley Madison’s parent company has agreed to settle the class action lawsuit brought against them by some users, reports CNBC. In total, the company is reserving $11.2 million for the settlement, though up to one-third of that could go toward paying legal fees. Users whose personal details were breached will each be rewarded up to $3,500 depending on “how well they can document their losses attributable to the breach.”
