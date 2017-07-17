advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Elon Musk warns that AI represents “a fundamental risk to the existence of civilization”

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Musk made the comments to U.S. governors attending the National Governors Association Summer Meeting on Saturday, reports Engadget. Musk warned:

I have exposure to the very cutting-edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it. I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react, because it seems so ethereal.”

“AI is a rare case where we need to be proactive about regulation instead of reactive. Because I think by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it’s too late.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life