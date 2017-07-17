Google wins a victory against the Labor Department’s investigation into its gender pay gap

A judge has issued a provisional ruling that says Google does not have to hand over the details of 21,000 employees to the Labor Department, reports the Washington Post. The Labor Department had sought the information so it could investigate whether a Google “systemic” pay gap exists between what Google pays male versus female employees. If the ruling is finalized, it will be a significant victory for Google. Explaining the ruling, the judge who issued it said that the Labor Department did not give a good enough reason why they needed so much data and that by providing such a large amount could lead to Google employees being exposed to identity theft.