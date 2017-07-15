“Hulk smash”: Marvel teaming with Oculus on new VR adventure

We all know that the Marvel universe eventually takes over any medium it can find . Comic books, obviously. Movies, completely. And now, virtual reality. Today, the Disney-owned superhero powerhouse and Facebook-owned Oculus announced they’ve joined forces on Marvel Powers United VR , an awkwardly named virtual reality game that will feature, among others, the Hulk, Captain America, and Rocket Raccoon.

It’s not entirely clear when the “action-packed, multiplayer co-op title from Marvel, Sanzaru, and Oculus Studios” will be available, but if you’re at Comic-Con later this month, you can get your hands on it. Just steer clear of the huge green guy. He seems to have an axe to grind.