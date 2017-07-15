“Hulk smash”: Marvel teaming with Oculus on new VR adventure

We all know that the Marvel universe eventually takes over any medium it can find. Comic books, obviously. Movies, completely. And now, virtual reality. Today, the Disney-owned superhero powerhouse and Facebook-owned Oculus announced they’ve joined forces on Marvel Powers United VR, an awkwardly named virtual reality game that will feature, among others, the Hulk, Captain America, and Rocket Raccoon.
It’s not entirely clear when the “action-packed, multiplayer co-op title from Marvel, Sanzaru, and Oculus Studios” will be available, but if you’re at Comic-Con later this month, you can get your hands on it. Just steer clear of the huge green guy. He seems to have an axe to grind.