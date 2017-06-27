Meet The Winners Of The Carnegie Medal Of Philanthropy

Andrew Carnegie is probably best known for being a 19th Century steel baron. But in 1901, he sold that business to J.P. Morgan for $480 million—the equivalent of about $310 billion today—to fund another kind of venture: giving his enormous wealth away to improve society.

As in business, Carnegie believed it was important to fund solutions that could scale. He shared all that and more in an 1889 essay entitled “The Gospel of Wealth,” which suggested that the rich had the personal responsibility to help those less fortunate, but in a way that created lasting change, strategizing beyond just “indiscriminate almsgiving.”

Carnegie’s tactics for doing that have changed with the times. Early on, he founded massive trusts, endowments, and institutions covering all manner of arts, science, educational, and peace initiatives. Since 2001, though, the Carnegie Corporation, the magnate’s original grant making foundation, has convened with over 20 associated Carnegie organizations to choose a class of Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. The goal is to honor those who continue to embody that ideal of strategic giving, and inspire more of their peers to do so. (How strategic.)

The 2017 honorees, which were just announced, include nine medal recipients from eight different initiatives (one is being worked on by a couple). To earn the honor, medalists must have a Carnegie-like vision for change (i.e. bold, broad, permanent), a sustainable track record of giving, and have made “a significant impact on a particular field, nation or group of people.”

The way it works is pretty simple. Each institution can nominate candidates with a seven-person committee made up of several core Carnegie groups—Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Institution for Science, Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland, and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace—and a rotating cast of others eventually choosing the winner.

To date, more than 50 recipients have been chosen, including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg. This year’s class includes an equal representation of women and men scattered internationally, with members in the U.S., China, India, and Australia. You can read more about the winners below. Click here for more information.

Mei Hing Chak (China): Chak heads HeungKong Group Limited, a $14.5 billion conglomerate with businesses covering everything from financial investing to resources and energy, and property management. In 2005, her company founded the first private corporate philanthropy group in China, the HeungKong Charitable Foundation, which works to improve education, alleviate poverty, and provide rescue and disaster relief.