Someone Important Just Quit–Here’s What To Do, In This Order

I started my company a decade ago with my husband, a good friend, and my sister–who eventually quit. We’d grown from our scrappy team of four to an equally scrappy team of 14, but somewhere along the way my sister, whom I’d put in charge of content management, stopped feeling like it was a fit for her career.

I was hurt. It’s always hard when a key leader leaves–and it’s even harder when they’re someone you’re close to. Luckily, my sister and I remain best friends, but her departure was still a huge shock to our team.

When important people quit, it can really disrupt your team’s day-to-day operations. But I’ve discovered some things about what it takes to keep things running smoothly. Here are a few of the crucial steps you should take as soon as one of your key employees lets you know they’ve decided to move on:

Step 1: Schedule An Exit Interview

Exit interviews shouldn’t just happen in large organizations. If a key leader decides to leave on their own terms, make sure you sit down and have a face-to-face meeting. Get a date on the calendar before their last day. Then ask these questions:

Why are you choosing to leave?

How could we have improved this situation before you decided to leave?

Did we provide you with the tools and training you needed to complete your job to the best of your abilities?

How would you describe the company culture in your department and company-wide?

If you were CEO, what three things would you change about the company?

Make sure you record this conversation, take notes, and file their answers–this way you can make adjustments based on their responses. At the very least, you’ll gain insight (good and bad) into the true inner workings of your company from somebody who can call it like they see it.

Step 2: Draft A Clear Plan For The Company

Before you break the news, make sure you clearly define who will be taking over what roles. Announcing that a key player is leaving without any clear direction can hurt morale and productivity and can even kick off a chain reaction of anxiety. It’s your job to make it known that the company isn’t going to crumble because of this leader’s departure. It might seem obvious to you that every employee is replaceable, but your other employees–especially if they’re new to the workforce–may not think that way.