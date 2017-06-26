Burger King’s Five Tips For Marketers On How To Suck Less

If you talk to anyone in advertising long enough, often the root cause of any terrible ad is traced back to (or blamed on) the client. The idea that clients suck is an ad industry stereotype of the highest order. On Friday, fresh off being awarded the Cannes Lions Marketer of the Year award, Burger King chief marketing officer Axel Schwan, and head of brand marketing Fernando Machado, took to the stage for a presentation called “How To Suck Less As A Client,” to outline five ways brands can make their relationship with ad agencies–and the resulting work–better.

Understand You Brand

Machado said that for Burger King, it boils down to two key questions. “We always ask ourselves: What makes our brand different? And what are our values and personality? And basically, that’s it,” he said.

The brand is known for its creative risk-taking–from 2004’s Subservient Chicken, to the creepy King, to hacking Google Home–and Schwan says that there’s no safe way to be edgy as a marketer. “Over time we’ve learned we are actually, as a brand, at our best when we are real, fun, and a little bit edgy–you see, client mistake–we are not a little bit edgy,” he said. “That is like being half-pregnant. So when we’re at our best, we are edgy. Period.”

Machado said that mediocre filler is the closest thing to failure. “Every time we became a little bit vanilla, a little bit generic, a little bit contrived, we failed,” he said. “We failed to land our brand message. We failed to cut through, and we failed to deliver business results.”

How do you "suck less" as a client? Really understand your brand says @BurgerKing at #CannesLions pic.twitter.com/M6psELcQKH — Cannes Lions (@Cannes_Lions) June 23, 2017

Nail The Brief

Machado outlined the three ingredients to writing a good brief. “First, know your target audience really well,” he said. “Second, you need to uncover a powerful insight. And third, you need to have a really sharp articulation of what you want to communicate. Do not overcomplicate. If you do, you won’t be able to capture the fair share of the creative mind.”

Then he outlined the simple brief they gave agency DAVID Miami in 2014 for what became the award-winning Proud Whopper campaign. “We briefed the agency to bring to life the fact that we welcome everyone,” said Machado. “It was just, let’s show that BK welcomes everyone. That was it.”