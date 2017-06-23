Your Instagram Photos Star In This Funny (And Creepy) Short Film

WHO: This unsettling experience was written, directed, and programmed by Noah Levenson.

WHY WE CARE: It’s so natural to get used to the way things are that one seldom stops to question how odd it is to constantly come across intimate photos of friends, family, and acquaintances. The delightfully disturbing new short, Weird Box, presents the act of scrolling through another person’s Instagram in an analog format (the titular box full of photos) as though Instagram itself never existed. A woman confronts her boyfriend about why he is collecting photos of a stranger and his answer is an exaggerated version of the truth. Over the past decade, we have normalized stalking people we barely know or don’t know at all. And the fact that the person being stalked in this instance is YOU should induce shudders.