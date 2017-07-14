The head of Alexa and Echo is leaving Amazon after two decades

Although it’s a busy time for Amazon‘s Alexa business—with new Echo devices and ever-expanding features for the voice assistant—the person in charge of it all is stepping down. GeekWire reports that Michael George, a nearly 20-year Amazon veteran, has “retired,” according to his LinkedIn Page. Tom Taylor, Amazon’s head of payments and fulfillment, will take over the role. Amazon hasn’t commented on the switch-up, but George hinted in a LinkedIn post, written in binary, that he’s moving on to other things. “Not checking out,” he wrote, “just changing the game.” Check out more details from GeekWire.