Why 2017 Is The Year Of Reckoning For The Streaming Music Business

There are few industries more paradoxical than streaming music. On the one hand, it’s exploding: The boom in paid subscriptions is driving the music industry’s first real growth in over a decade–in fact, streaming now makes up more than half of its revenue. At the same time, streaming music is an incredibly challenging, tight-margined business. For all the industry excitement around streaming, a critical question remains: Is this a viable business?

It’s not all bad news, of course. Spotify and Apple are both growing their subscribers at healthy clips. Spotify, which boasts 140 million listeners overall, has about 50 million paying subscribers. Apple Music has 27 million paying subscribers. Amazon–which has at least made a dent in the music hardware business with its Echo device–is presumably doing okay, but it’s hard to tell, because the company will never, ever (no matter how many times I ask) share subscriber numbers. The overall growth in music subscriptions means good news for record companies, who are collectively seeing their first double-digit revenue growth in nearly two decades, thanks to streaming. But questions continue to linger about how the streaming revolution will pan out for artists, to whom these growing music royalties don’t always trickle down. And without a shift in the basic economics of licensing and streaming music, or inventive new sources of revenue, the streaming companies themselves are mostly losing money. Not even Spotify, the market leader, is profitable. It’s certainly hoping to get there as it readies itself for a public listing on the stock market later this year. Once Spotify goes public, we’ll get to learn much more about the inner workings of the music streaming business, thanks to public filings. But for now, suffice it to say: It’s a tough business. That leaves Apple—a company with an $800 billion market cap that could afford to run its music service at a loss for the next century. And many of its competitors—Amazon Music, YouTube, Google Play, and whatever music-related product Facebook is clearly cooking up—are, likewise, music services run inside tech giants that make their profits selling phones, consumer eyeballs and, in the case of Amazon, literally everything else. If music services from these technology goliaths ever do turn a profit, we may never know; such companies are free to lump their streaming businesses in with other revenue sources in their quarterly financial reports. But again, any of these giants could get away with never turning a profit on music. Whatever this means for listeners—do you really want to rent all your music from a company that has a thousand other departments and priorities?—it certainly doesn’t bode well for the independent music streamers out there. If the competition is able to sling money around with little regard for profitability and outspend your cash-strapped startup, why bother innovating and coming up with the next smart business built around music? It’s kind of insane, really. There’s apparently just something about music and our innately deep, human affection for it that drives people to launch companies around it. (Not that ride-sharing startups or food subscription services race to profitability overnight either, but many of these music companies have been operating for well over a decade.) In its own less extreme way, it’s reminiscent of the way musicians themselves put it all on the line—sometimes, damn near starving themselves—for the chance to make a career out of this thing they love, economics and rational decision making be damned. Indeed, people like Pandora’s Tim Westergren and SoundCloud’s Alex Ljung were musicians before they were entrepreneurs. And both, together with their respective cofounders, had great ideas for music services that fulfilled real needs–for personalized radio and a user-generated audio platform for creators, respectively. In the process, each became its own major force in both streaming music and culture.

But just because people care about music doesn’t make it a good business. That’s a lesson that almost everyone in the space is learning right now, to varying degrees. One or two of them may be gone—or under new ownership–by this time next year. We might have some kind of Facebook-branded music service. Spotify will likely be publicly traded. Either way, the landscape will look different. By then, we’ll be a lot closer to answering that big question: Is streaming music a viable business, or are these people slightly out of their minds?