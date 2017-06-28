This Is What You Should Really Be Learning During Your Internship

It’s summer internship season , but, beyond gathering a few project credentials, work examples, or industry-related experience, interns should be working on learning other essential skills that will help them in their professional lives.

“People hire for competence and fire for character,” says Todd Davis, chief people officer, FranklinCovey, and author of the upcoming Get Better: 15 Proven Practices to Build Effective Relationships at Work. In other words, job skills are great, but they can also be taught. What really makes a difference to companies is that you’re able to navigate the office culture, be coachable, and understand how to get things done, he says. So, when you’re immersed in your internship, here are six skills you should be adding to your repertoire in addition to job-related skills.

Skill #1: How To Identify (And Learn From) Influencers

Davis says one of the first things interns should do is to observe how others around them interact. Look for the “go-to” people. Who are the folks others are always asking for advice or opinions? Who do they want on their committees? “Often, there are the official, titled leaders, then there are the real influencers. Those who tend to have the most credibility,” he says.

These people wield real power in an organization and can often help you with trustworthy insights and wise counsel. If you observe and listen closely, you’ll soon hear their names again and again. Learning how to spot influencers is a skill that will serve you well in any position you hold throughout your career, he says.

Skill #2: What Makes A Useful Meeting

Some meetings are brief periods of important breakthroughs and productivity—and some are utter wastes of time. As you participate in meetings during your internship, take note of the characteristics of each type of meeting, says Bill Driscoll, district president for Accountemps. What do effective meeting leaders do? They are typically organized, focused, and hold participants to a time period and agenda.

In addition, pay attention the content of the meetings, which reveals the nitty-gritty of what these jobs entail every day, he says. “My advice to interns is always to survey what, in fact, is going on and what does working at that company really look like?” he says. “Often, interns enter the workforce or a company with preconceived notions: This is what I want to do. This is the industry I absolutely want to do it in. As we all know, once you get behind closed doors, and you’re actually working someplace, it can be a very different experience.”

Skill #3: How To Talk To People In Different Roles

As an intern, you’re likely going to be working closely with a particular person or team. However, you’ll likely also have opportunities to reach out to people in senior roles or in various departments. Get comfortable doing so, says Lauren Berger, the “Intern Queen,” and author of Welcome to the Real World: Finding Your Place, Perfecting Your Work, and Turning Your Job into Your Dream Career. Meet as many people as you can throughout the organization.