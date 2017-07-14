Wait, Netflix spends how much on content now?

You didn’t think Netflix brought you Stranger Things , Master of None , House of Cards , and all those other great shows for free, did you? In fact, one of the big concerns right now for Netflix investors is that maybe it’s spending a little too much on content—even though those expensive high-quality original shows are vital to the company’s success. With content spending expected to hit $6 billion this year, Netflix is far outspending its main streaming rivals, Hulu and Amazon .

But according to a new research note from Morgan Stanley, there’s a bright side. When content expenses are measured in terms of per-hours viewed on the platform, Netflix is actually getting a better bang for its buck than it has in the past, at least domestically. It’s expected to spend around 7 cents on content per hour viewed this year, compared to almost 14 cents in 2012. So as Netflix gets bigger, it’s getting more efficient—which in the business world is a stranger thing all its own.

[Images: Morgan Stanley]