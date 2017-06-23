Uber Drivers Don’t Think Travis Kalanick’s Departure Will Improve Their Work Conditions

Thursday morning, on the hot steps of New York’s City Hall, a group of 15 Uber drivers gathered to celebrate a piece of legislation that would require ride-hailing platforms to enable customers to tip. For six years drivers have asked Uber to create an experience where clients could reward them with a few extra bucks for a job well done. But Uber was steadfast in its refusal. That was until last week.

On Tuesday, Uber announced 180 improvements for drivers, including the addition of tipping. The abrupt change in position is part of an overhaul to improve the scandal-plagued company’s image after the loss of several executives including CEO Travis Kalanick.

New York City drivers say that they are the ones who forced the company’s hand to make the change. “Even though we’re putting pressure on them,” says Jose Molinas, an Uber driver and member of the Independent Drivers Guild, “at the end of the day they take the credit for it.”

It’s this sort of failure to acknowledge drivers that makes them feel little real change is coming to the company or the platform. But some drivers have been heartened by Kalanick’s departure. “I think they needed somebody different,” says Michele Dottin, a driver from Brooklyn. “He’s not considering the people and the drivers who are really the ones who keep your business. Without drivers, you have zero business—I don’t care how you slice it.”

Dottin, who has a short sweep of purple-gray hair, started driving for Uber a little more than a year and a half ago. Her niece talked her into it, by noting how much she loved meeting people. As a former executive assistant, she’s used to working long hours. The difference is that before when she was working 10-to-12-hour shifts behind a desk she could look forward to a weekend. Now she’s working every day. “I have to force myself to take a day to recoup,” she says.

Sunken wages are a primary concern for drivers, who feel overworked by Uber. Still, the consternation among the dozen drivers I spoke with went well beyond money. It is not that they think that Uber’s whole system has been designed against them, but rather without them in mind. For example, drivers sometimes have to return phones left behind by riders. Doing so is an arduous task requiring drivers to spend time and fuel without compensation.

Even when the company does seem to keep drivers in mind, like when it created a digital queue for fare pickups at La Guardia airport so drivers could park and not waste fuel while they wait to be matched with a rider, the drivers say that the company doesn’t listen when problems arise. In the case of the airport queue, the system relies on mobile connectivity. One driver told me that he has had to wait multiple times up to five hours to get a fare at the airport, because of inconsistent mobile reception. He had asked Uber to arrange for Wi-Fi at the airport for drivers, but has never heard back. Often, drivers told me, Uber sends them blanket responses when they make suggestions.