The Top 5 Ads Of (Last) Week: Cannes Lions Grand Prix Edition

Given we’ve spent plenty of words of praise on “Fearless Girl” since it first landed on Wall Street–and rightly so!–for the purposes of this week’s Grand Prix Edition, I’m going to take her out of the running. The other slight variation on the weekly Top 5 format is the Why We Care section. There is none this week because it’s the Grand Prix Edition, featuring case studies, so the reasoning should be pretty clear there. Now, without further delay, here are my favorites among the best of the best awarded last week in the south of France. Onward!

Burger King “Google Home of The Whopper”

What: Direct Grand Prix

Who: Burger King, DAVID Miami

Whirlpool “Care Count initiative”

What: Creative Data Grand Prix

Who: Whirlpool, DigitasLBi

Santander Bank “Beyond Money”

What: Entertainment Grand Prix