Betsey Johnson just opened a hotel in Mexico that looks like the inside of her brain

Betsey Johnson has had a hard couple of years. Five years ago, she declared bankruptcy. She quickly turned around to launch a reality show and a lower-priced dress line, but neither made a particularly big splash. In 2014 and 2015, she had a massive yard sale in the Hamptons, featuring clothes from her own label as well as other vintage pieces.

But nothing stops Johnson. She just keeps plugging away, coming up with new ideas to express her quirky, colorful aesthetic. Today, she’s launching a boutique hotel in Zihuatanejo, Mexico. It is appropriately called BetseyVilla, because every bit of it reflects her style. (Plus, there appear to be portraits of her all over the space.) The property is being listed on Airbnb: the entire place, which can accommodate up to eight guests in four bedrooms, starts at $618 a night. It’s a fun destination for every woman who has fond memories of wearing a Betsey dress to prom.